Car vs power pole crash cuts power to homes west of Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Power is being restored to residents west of Conway following a crash involving a vehicle and a double circuit power pole.
According to Horry Electric Cooperative, the resulting outage from the crash affected over 1,800 homes on Thursday evening. As of 11 p.m., 261 homes were still without power.
Horry Electric Cooperative first posted about the incident at around 8 p.m.
After the crash was cleared at around 8:48 p.m. crews were able to get to work with repairs and replacing the broken pole.
No word on the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver.