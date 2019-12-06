Car vs power pole crash cuts power to homes west of Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Power is being restored to residents west of Conway following a crash involving a vehicle and a double circuit power pole.

According to Horry Electric Cooperative, the resulting outage from the crash affected over 1,800 homes on Thursday evening. As of 11 p.m., 261 homes were still without power.

Horry Electric Cooperative first posted about the incident at around 8 p.m.

It’s a bad one, folks. It will take a while to clear the scene. There are wires on the ground. This will take time and patience. Posted by Horry Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Thursday, December 5, 2019

After the crash was cleared at around 8:48 p.m. crews were able to get to work with repairs and replacing the broken pole.

Work is definitely in progress. Crews are shown here clearing lines out of the way so the broken pole can be removed…. Posted by Horry Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Thursday, December 5, 2019

No word on the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver.