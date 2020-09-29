Carnival owner opens up Trump stores in Horry County while out of business

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A local business owner’s obstacles during the pandemic have led her to temporarily find a new way to create income.

Katie Wilson is a Marion County resident whose carnival business, B&K Carnival Company, has become almost non-existent since March. She recently picked up a new side hustle opening up two Trump Stores in Horry County ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

“Before we opened the Trump Store, we owned a traveling carnival, and we were put out of business for the year due to COVID,” said Katie Wilson, owner of the Trump Store.

Due to people avoiding mass gatherings, most carnivals are canceled. Meanwhile, Katie Wilson found another avenue of business.

“We started road siding with trailers and different locations and started opening storefronts,” Wilson said.

Inside the Trump Store, customers find hats, apparel, flags, and face masks that support President Donald Trump and some of his key policies like law enforcement and the border wall.

“I’m a Trump supporter first of all, and people are into it, I mean they want to buy the merchandise they want to wear the shirts and put signs in their yard,” Wilson said.

There’s bold and subtle merchandise around the store, but all of Katie Wilson’s items support one presidential candidate.

“Everyone was excited and happy to see it open, and then there are the Trump haters who drive by and yell mean things,” Wilson said.

Wilson says both of her Trump store leases go through November. She will decide then whether or not to extend. Until then, she hopes to bring in some dollars until reopening her traveling carnival business.

“It’s all unique stuff. Our fair business is sort of unique, and so is this,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s Conway location is on Main Street, and the newest location in Horry County is off Highway 501 near Seaboard Street.