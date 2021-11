HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents in the Carolina Forest area may notice smoke due to a controlled burn, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The controlled burn is near Clear Pond Boulevard between Carolina Forest and Highway 90, HCFR said. Horry County 911 has received multiple calls and HCFR has been dispatched multiple times.

People in the area may see smoke and flames, but HCFR said there is no threat to any neighboring communities.