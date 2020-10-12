Carolina Forest Blvd widening project continues

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic on Carolina Forest Blvd. has been switched to new lanes as roadwork continues.

The westbound travel lane will be relocated to the outermost lane of the new section of the roadway. There is also a lower speed limit from the Spring Lake Subdivision to River Oaks Drive. The new speed limit is 35 mph until the project is complete.

The north side multi-use path is closed and should not be used. Drivers in the area are asked to use extra caution and follow traffic control devices.

The entire Carolina Forest Blvd. widening project is supposed to be complete by the end of next June.

