Carolina Forest Blvd. widening project to close neighborhood entrance

CAROLINA FOREST, SC AREA (WBTW) – The Carolina Forest entrance to the Bellegrove subdivision will be closed due to work as part of the Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project.

Horry County Government says the entrance will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for asphalt work.

Residents are asked to use a different entrance to the subdivision.

There will also a lane closure on Carolina Forest Blvd. on 7 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday for additional asphalt work.

