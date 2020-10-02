Horry County police investigate after Carolina Forest High School virtual classroom hacked

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after a virtual classroom at Carolina Forest High School was hacked Friday, according to Lisa Bourcier with Horry County Schools.

Bourcier said someone hacked into one of the classes over Google Meet Friday morning. The teacher of the class locked the person out of Google Meet and reported the incident to administration immediately.

“CFHS and the HCS take these incidences seriously and continue to work to find ways to prevent further issues of this nature,” Bourcier said.

Bourcier also said the hacks are occurring across the state where people get Google account information and log into the class, posing as a student.