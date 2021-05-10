Carolina Forest tutoring center working to overcome learning loss, advance students

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — A new tutoring center is working to overcome learning loss during the pandemic.

This year hundreds of elementary school students are falling behind during the pandemic. The South Carolina Department of Education reports more than three months of learning loss in math and English subjects.

State officials say summer school and tutoring programs can help bridge the gap.

“There are a lot of students using this for remediation. The program is designed for enrichment. To get students working two to three years above grade level,” said Matthew Foster, instructor at Kumon of Myrtle Beach.

Kumon is a tutoring franchise that specializes in English and math subjects, but is separate from regular school.

“I do get a lot of inquiries about basic tutoring. Can you help my student with algebra 2? We can, but that’s not where we’re going to start,” said Foster.

Officials say students thrive on consistent schedules that many didn’t have this school year. Foster says it’s his goal to to build studying skills that will last.

Students looking for extra help say the program is what they need to catch up.

“I’m going into chemistry and a bunch of these other things that I know I’m not ready for mathematically and I’m just nervous about it, so I’m hoping Kumon helps me,” said Rachael May, a junior at Carolina Forest High School.

Foster says the program is not a short-term fix for failing students, but commitment will help them exceed their grade level in the long run.

“If you start early you’re able to close that gap, because the gap is smaller. As an educator that’s what we want. We want a student to get to grade level as fast as possible and with this program go further,” said Foster.

For more information on the year-round program follow this link.