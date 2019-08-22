Carolina Forest veteran headed to NY after eviction

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – A Carolina Forest veteran is headed to New York after an eviction.

Veterans Outreach Program Specialist Chris Aranda, with the Department of Veterans Affairs, told News13 the veteran, identified as Tom, was released from the hospital around 3 p.m. on Wednesday and was dropped off at a homeless shelter.

When VA members went to the shelter, the veteran wasn’t there, Aranda said. The members went looking for the veteran and found him on Oak Street.

The veteran stayed in a hotel overnight, where he was able to shower and sleep in a bed, Aranda added. On Thursday, volunteers from various vet organizations helped the veteran load the rest of his things before he heads to New York to stay with family and friends.

News13 is not using the veteran’s last name for his protection.

We also to Canterbury Apartments and are waiting for a statement.

On Wednesday, News13 reported that pictures on social media have people talking after the veteran was evicted from his apartment.

Christopher Trinemeyer, who is the Assistant Director for Operation Veteran Reintegration, has been looking after the 72-year-old Vietnam veteran.

This picture (provided by a News13 viewer) shows the veteran’s belonging sitting out after the former marine was apparently evicted from his apartment at the Canterbury Apartments.

Trinemeyer tells us the veteran suffered a heart attack at around the same time he got the eviction notice and only recently got out of the hospital.

Several neighbors told News13 that some people are stealing items that belong to the veteran.

“To see somebody’s whole life just, you know, sitting there in the rain — I mean, it’s a huge amount of empathy that I have for another human being to — especially talking to him,” Trinemeyer said. “He was like, I don’t want to go see it today, I don’t want to do it tonight. he was like, I will do it in the morning. we’re like, okay.”

