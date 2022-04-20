HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 9:11 a.m. to the 5000 block of Carolina Forest Boulevard, and one person was taken to the hospital. There’s no information available about the person’s condition.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area while crews worked at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating with assistance from Horry County police.

Count on News13 for updates.