HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing numerous charges after a series of alleged break-ins at a recycling center in Carolina Forest.

Horry County police arrested Sean Charles Bond, 42, and John Michael Miller, 45, on Tuesday after a 2 a.m. traffic stop in the 900 block of International Drive.

Bond told authorities that he had broken into the Horry County Solid Waste Authority’s Carolina Forest facility four or five times during 2023 by going through a hole in the rear of the facility. according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. Miller also admitted to climbing over a fence to enter the facility in December.

According to a police report, officers patrolling their area at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 2 noticed a black Chevrolet Cobalt parked near the facility in an area where cars are not typically parked. An officer inspected the vehicle and noticed what appeared to be a handgun and various power tools, gloves and flashlights inside.

The report said also said the officers checked the vehicle’s history and determined that officers had been “out with this vehicle” in the same area on May 5 and May 18, 2022, after someone had cut a hole in the fence at the recycling center.

After checking the vehicle, the report said officers conducted a foot patrol in the area and saw two men walking in the area who they believed had parked the car. Officers then waited until the vehicle left the parking lot before stopping the vehicle.

Items found by police included heroin, methamphetamine, multiple financial transaction cards that did not belong to the suspects, Social Security cards that didn’t belong to the suspects, a counterfeit $100 bill, a pair of blue Kobalt boltcutters and a red Milwaukee screwdriver, the report said. The gun seen in the car was later determined to be an Airsoft pistol.

Horry County police first responded to the recycling center on Dec. 9 after damage was reported at the facility, a police report said. Officers were told that someone had cut through a newly replaced fence in the back of the facility and debris had been pulled out of a dumpster and scattered around the property.

Miller is charged with two counts of drug possession, possession of burglary tools, financial transaction card theft and unlawful entry into enclosed places. Bond is charged with possession of second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and unlawful entry into enclosed places. Bond also had a warrant for third-degree domestic violence.

Bond was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday after posting bonds totaling $7,375, according to online jail records. Miller is being held on bonds totaling $10,250.