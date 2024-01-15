CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle wreck in the area Highway 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened about 4 p.m., and traffic is currently blocked. HCFR said extrication equipment was used.

People are being asked to avoid the area. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.