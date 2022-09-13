HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

It happened at about 7:50 a.m. and blocked all lanes of traffic in the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County police are working on the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.