Carolina Forest Elementary School assistant teacher puts together fundraiser for coworker and kids who lost mother

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — A fundraiser was held Tuesday night for three families at Tavern In The Forest in Carolina Forest.

Two girls who attend Carolina Forest Elementary lost their mothers in the past month, and an employee’s son broke his neck in a car crash. All of the money made at the fundraiser went towards hospital and funeral bills.

“I know it’s tough to deal with that so we’re just raising money to try to help them out,” said Darius Gordyk, an assistant kindergarten teacher at Carolina Forest and the fundraiser’s organizer.

The girls are in fourth grade and kindergarten. Ember, in kindergarten, knows these are sad times.

“I just want my dad to calm down and don’t cry because my mom passed away,” she said.

The fundraiser included a raffle. Each person who donated got a raffle ticket. Some prizes were $25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards, golf tickets, an ice maker, gift baskets and more.

The employee’s son was put into an induced coma after the crash. Now, he is awake and recovering.

Gordyk said, “if you saw pictures of what the car looked like, he’s pretty blessed to even be here with us.”

The community have been supporting the families, even before the fundraiser.

“Thanks for the support, I’ve had so many people that I don’t know to make donations,” Gordyk said. “It’s been pretty awesome to see everybody come together for a good cause,.”

Donations can be made through a GoFundMe for the family of the 11-year-old girl, who’s mother was the owner of Northern Bites Cafe, the GoFundMe for the teacher’s son or by sending money via Venmo to Darius Gordyk.