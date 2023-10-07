CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Saturday marked the inaugural Carolina Forest day.

The parking lot of the Carolina Forest Recreation Center was filled with community members taking part in the fun festivities.

Officials spoke with News13 and explained why they decided to create this special day for this community.

This day was created to embrace and celebrate the growing community of Carolina Forest and to show off all that this community has to offer.

The Carolina Forest Civic Association teamed up with Horry County Parks and Recreation to put on this event.

The community celebration festival featured a business expo with local small businesses, a first responders’ corner with fire trucks, and a services pavillion that featured county government departments and local non-profits.

There was also fun for the kids with a bounce house, indoor trick or treating, and outdoor trunk or treat. The event ends with Horry County ‘Ghost of the Coast 5k and Run.’

Within the last year, the Carolina Forest area saw a 36.5% growth rate according to the Coastal Carolinas real estate annual report.

Carole vanSickler, Carolina Forest Civic Association President, said Carolina Forest is experiencing extreme growth.

“Houses being built, developments being approved,” vanSickler said. “People moving in here every week. We decided to do a celebration of Carolina Forest. We’ve invited everyone and everywhere that we could to come down and celebrate what a great community we are. “

The Carolina Forest Civic Association officials said they believe this will be the start to a wonderful tradition for years to come.