CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Forest residents are urged to check their mailboxes because they might be one of 3,000 people randomly selected to feedback about interactions with Black Bears in the area.

Carolina Forest is no stranger to black bears, which is why one Clemson University professor wants residents to fill out a survey about how they feel when they see a bear.

Clemson master’s student Victoria Reibel and Dr. Shari Rodriguez, an associate professor, are working together on the study. The survey asks residents how they would feel if they saw a bear in their neighborhood or how likely they might be to ask for help from wildlife officials.

The researchers said they chose Carolina Forest because it is a fast-growing area and bears are being pushed out. Rodriguez said they want to help the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources maintain a healthy population of bears.

“[We are] spending the time to understand how people fit into this equation because a bear is going to be a bear,” ” Rodriguez said. “A bear’s going to look for food, cover. It’s going to look for water. It’s going to look for [a] safe habitat where it can reproduce.”