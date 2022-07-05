HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest restaurant announced Tuesday it will close due to increased food costs and staffing issues.

Brother Shuckers Bistro will permanently close after 10 years, effective Tuesday, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“The steep increase in food and supplies as well as the difficulty staffing the restaurant have been integral in making this decision but most importantly we didn’t want these issues to affect the quality of level of service to our loyal customers,” a statement reads.

The restaurant said it’s been an honor serving their customers over the years and thanked them for the memories.