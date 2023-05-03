CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County rezoning efforts sparked heated conversations amongst council members and the public Tuesday night.

The debate happened during Tuesday’s Horry County council meeting in a discussion about the addition of more than 1,000 new homes and numerous infrastructure upgrades, including the widening of Postal Way.

Councilman Dennis DiSabato told News13 he is not advocating for the Carolina Forest rezoning project as much as he is advocating for “smart growth.”

“So that there would be increased flow of traffic from the density created by the projects off of Postal Way, and that was never contemplated by the developers on their individual plans,” he said. “Is that not accurate? So that’s not actually true.”

“I think they need to pump the breaks. That was the expression that was used last night at the meeting in the office,” said Christopher Lockwood, a resident in Waterford Plantation. “I just think they need to slow down.”

The community that Lockwood calls home is one of the fastest-growing in Horry County. Construction is happening everywhere you look — including Postal Way.

Horry County’s “Imagine 2040” plan said it is “increasingly important” to monitor and predict the needs of people in Carolina Forest.

“With the increase in population, how’s that demand going to be on our police services? Along with our fire services?” Lockwood asked. “I do believe that we need infrastructure. Hospitals, police and fire stations.”

Several people who spoke with News13’s Claire Purnell said they are not for the proposal. Many others packed Tuesday’s meeting to speak against it too.

“If the community is not going to support it, then we, you know, we’ve got to go back to ground 0 and figure out ‘what does smart growth mean to the people?’ Because if it’s not what the Postal Way rezoning is, then I’m not sure what smart growth means,” DiSabato said.

Lockwood feels as though some concerns are not being addressed by the council.

“Has anything been proposed on what the response time is?” he asked. “And what I mean by that is, from the time you get a call from 911 and the dispatcher and the units arrive on the scene.”

The council deferred the decision Tuesday night and will continue the discussion at a future meeting.