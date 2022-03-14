HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a fire after a barricade situation Saturday in Carolina Forest.

Anthony Lee Rayfield, 43, died at approximately 11:45 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. His body was found on the second floor of the home. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

The incident began before 1 p.m. Saturday when Horry County police responded to Redleaf Rose Drive in the Clear Pond neighborhood of Carolina Forest. However, police did not confirm that it was a barricade situation until early Saturday evening. It’s unclear what led to the incident.

People were asked to avoid the area early Saturday, and nearby residents were evacuated amid a large police presence in the area during the day.

The standoff and negotiations with the man continued throughout the day and into the night on Saturday amid what police later called “a complete and evolving situation.”

During that time, “the subject fired multiple rounds, including shooting at and destroying SLED equipment,” Alphin said. “SLED has no information that any law enforcement officer fired any rounds during the incident. “

Community members were allowed to return to their homes about 1:30 a.m. Sunday as public safety vehicles cleared the roadways.