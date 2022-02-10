Crash blocks lanes of traffic on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A crash is blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 501 in Carolina Forest, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 9:24 p.m. near Wild Wing Road, according to SCHP. Injuries have been reported, but it’s unclear how many people were involved.

In a photo from a News13 photographer on scene, at least one car and a motorcycle appear to be involved. The rear passenger door of a sedan is smashed in.

Drivers should avoid the area. No other information was immediately available.

