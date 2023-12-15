HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a crash involving a pedestrian in Carolina Forest, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

It happened at about 2:15 p.m. in the area of 4145 Postal Way, HCFR said. No information about the person’s injuries was immediately available.

People are asked to avoid the prevent delays and for the safety of those working at the scene.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating along with Horry County police.