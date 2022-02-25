CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — The Famous Toastery in Carolina Forest raised a total of $650 for an employee who lost her grandmother and son in the same week.

The employee’s name was not given for privacy reasons. On Friday, 10% of all profits made at the restaurant went towards the employee and her coworkers gave $200.

When the employee’s grandmother died, the owner of the Famous Toastery, Tim McGinnis, gave her time off. A few days later, she told McGinnis that her son died suddenly.

Her son was said to have been a “very healthy young man”. The cause of his death was not given.

This fundraiser was started to help ease the financial burdens the employee will face while being off of work.

“When you find good employees, especially in this day and age, you want to do everything you can to make their life as easy as possible and anything we can do to help her get through this time, we’re doing it and it’s been amazing. We’ve had a lot of people just come by and drop off donations”.

You can still donate at anytime. Just go to the Famous Toastery and ask for Tim McGinnis, then donate however much you’d like.