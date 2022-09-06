HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral plans have been announced for a Carolina Forest Elementary teacher and her two children who were found shot dead in their home Wednesday.

One funeral will be held for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to online obituaries. Friends will be received Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Carolina Forest Community Church. A funeral will be held at 4 p.m., followed by a burial at Centenary United Methodist Church Cemetery in Conway.

The mother and two children were found shot dead in their home on Centennial Circle after police were called for a welfare check.

News13 obtained a police report for the shooting, which lists one of the three people who were found dead as a suspect and the other two as victims. As of Tuesday, officials have still not said who was responsible for the shooting.

Laura Moberley was a teacher at Carolina Forest Elementary School, according to Horry County Schools. She was hired in 2018 as a Reading Loss Interventionist.

Laura Moberley was a teacher for many years and had a horse and Chinese Water Dragon, according to the obituary. She also enjoyed embroidery and spending time watching the goats on Goat Island in Murrells Inlet.

Emily Moberley was a third-grade student at Carolina Forest Elementary School. Eric Moberley was a student at Ten Oaks Middle School, according to the district.

Emily Moberley was a part of a competitive gymnastics team, according to the obituary. She also loved drawing and crafts.

Eric Moberley loved to work on RC cars with his dad, according to the obituary. He also loved soccer, his pet cat and two leopard geckos. He enjoyed cooking and being creative.

Laura Moberley and her husband, William Moberley, were in a custody hearing on Aug. 30, a day before Laura Moberley and her children were found shot dead. The case was initiated by William Moberly on June 13, according to records.

Entries for the Aug. 30 hearing are listed as “affidavit of guardian ad litem fees,” “interim report of the guardian ad litem,” “temporary consent order” and “financial declaration of Laura Moberly.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help William Moberley with funeral expenses.