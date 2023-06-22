CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — A GoFundMe has been set up for David Roldan-Dimas, a 20-year-old who was shot and killed Monday night while sitting in his vehicle on Glenforest Road in Carolina Forest.

Roldan-Dimas, of York County, South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said. It happened in the 1000 block of Glenforest Road, Horry County police said in a Facebook post.

Roldan-Dimas was taking classes in the area and set to graduate college soon, according to a news release. His god-sister, Andrea Salinas, said she started the GoFundMe to help his family.

“He was always there for anyone that needed help and would do his best to help in any way,” Salinas said in the GoFundMe page. “He helped me through personal issues and was there for advice if I ever needed [it].”

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.