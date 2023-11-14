HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed development along Postal Way in Carolina Forest has been unanimously shut down after Tuesday’s Horry County Council Meeting.

The proposal would bring almost 1,200 homes to Carolina Forest between Highway 501 and Postal Way. The developer would also widen Postal Way to three lanes.

Councilman Dennis Disabato said the developer requested they deferred the proposal for another 90 days back in August. He said the developer and landowner are still working out agreement details.

The proposal was also deferred for 90 days back in May.

DiSabato said even though he agrees with the project, he is siding with the residents, saying it’s “pretty obvious we’re behind on infrastructure.”

Carolina Forest residents told council in May, shortly before the first deferral, to put a stop to the proposed project.