CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police hosted an active shooter training at a Carolina Forest area middle school.

Multiple Horry County police ran through active shooter scenarios at Ten Oaks Middle School.

“These trainings are absolutely crucial because when these events come out, everyone knows it’s extremely chaotic and we have to have someone running towards that chaos in order to try to save as many lives as possible,” said Capt. Dave Langlais.

Langlais is the supervisor of the support services and training division for Horry County police.

“We have top-notch instructors that have been doing this for years and training, and they realize that they’ve been through those situations themselves and they try to create that atmosphere to where it’s going to put real simulated success on these officers so they can act and make decisions without even thinking about it,” he said.

Officers encountered an armed assailant, running through incident types where they are working alone or with a partner using simulation rounds. They also learned how to use different tools to breach a door.

“Officers need to be able to deal with any threats in the community and deal with them accordingly and without hesitation,” Langlais said. “We ultimately want to prepare for the worst possible scenario.”

Langlais said the department has hosted this training for 10 years. He said they do have increased personnel in the police department now, so some aren’t used to this training.

But he said experienced or not, he wants everyone to be developed on the same level to respond.

“What we’re trying to do is make it as close to reality as possible to where our officers are put on sensory overload now so in the future, when they’re dealing with a real-world event, they’ll be able to perform under pressure and perform their tasks,” Langlais said.

Langlais said he’s thankful for the school district’s and the public safety departments that work with them every day.

He also said having this plan in place is important to ensure everyone’s safety.

