HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman last seen Sunday.

Marissa Desaro left her home on Brentmoor Drive, located in the Carolina Forest area, according to a social media post. She is 35 years old. At the time, she was wearing gray sweatpants and a dark long-sleeved top. She may be wearing blue scrubs.

Police said she may be driving a Kia Optima with the South Carolina license plate TAQ 820.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at (843) 248-1520.