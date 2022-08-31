HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are responding to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Carolina Forest, according to a police department spokesperson.

The shooting happened at 1:45 p.m. on Centennial Circle in Carolina Forest, according to Tony Casey. Centennial Circle is located off Carolina Forest Boulevard on the end closer to Highway 501.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting. There is no threat to the public.

A photo from a News13 crew on scene shows several vehicles blocking off the road. Officers will remain in the area for some time, Casey said.

No other information was immediately available. News13 has a crew on scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.