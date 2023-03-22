HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who is accused of shooting a security guard March 11 in the Avalon community of Carolina Forest had Molotov cocktails in his home, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

Brent Walker Freeman, 37, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, strong arm robbery, breach of peace, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and malicious injury to real property value over $5,000, according to online booking records.

He was later served with a warrant for possessing, manufacturing, or transporting a destructive device or explosive, according to the warrant. Police allegedly found two homemade Molotov cocktails inside his home during a search after the shooting.

A bond hearing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to online court records.

He’s accused of shooting a security guard who was trying to break up a fight in the Avalon community, according to police.

Phoenix Security Guard Lt. Ricky Wise was trying to break up an argument on Birnamwood Court when Freeman allegedly took his body camera and went inside, officials said. While inside, Wise called Horry County police to help get the body camera.

During the fight, Freeman allegedly said “I will kill you [expletive],” according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Freeman returned outside and allegedly pointed a shotgun at a neighbor, according to the company. Wise pulled his gun and ordered Freeman to drop the weapon, but the suspect fired at least eight shots at the guard, hitting him in the face and back of the head.

At some point during the incident, Wise returned fire at Freeman and hit him three times, according to the company.

The company said Wise was wearing his glasses instead of contacts because the pollen was bothering his eyes, and they believe that saved him from serious eye damage.

Freeman has been in jail on separate, unrelated charges five other times since November, according to online records.