HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in Carolina Forest opened on Wednesday.

The location, at Marketplace at the Mill on Sapwood Road off River Oaks Drive opened at 7 a.m. and will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

“We are excited to expand across the area with the opening of our new Publix in Myrtle Beach,” Publix Media Relations Manager Jared Glover said in a news release. “We look forward to bringing Publix’s legendary service and quality to this great community.”

Alfred Greer will be store manager and has worked for Publix for 25 years, according to the news release. He was most recently a store manager at the location in Pawleys Island.

Another Publix location in the Market Common area is set to open Nov. 30.