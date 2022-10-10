HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in Carolina Forest has an opening date, the grocery chain announced on Monday.

Publix at Marketplace at the Mill on Sapwood Road will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2, according to a news release.

Another new Publix location in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is also expected to open “soon,” but an official date has not been announced.

The Market Common-area location will be located along Coventry Boulevard across from South Strand Hospital.

Myrtle Beach city officials said final inspections have been called and once completed and passed, a certificate of occupancy will be issued.