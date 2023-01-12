HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Government has established a new 35 mph speed limit for a school zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard.

The speed zone will be in effect weekdays from 7:30-8:30 a.m., 2:45-3:45 p.m., and whenever bus lights are flashing.

“Thank you to everyone for doing your part to keep kids safe in our community!” said the Horry County Government on its official Facebook page.