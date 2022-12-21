HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hospitalized Wednesday after a car crashed into a building in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The crash happened at 3:23 p.m. in the 1000 block of Glenforest Road, HCFR said.
The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
No other details were immediately available.