HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hospitalized Wednesday after a car crashed into a building in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at 3:23 p.m. in the 1000 block of Glenforest Road, HCFR said.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

No other details were immediately available.