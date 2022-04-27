HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police responded to a Carolina Forest home hours before a deadly barricade situation in March when someone thought the suspect was going to light the house on fire, according to new documents obtained by News13.

Police ended up leaving earlier in the day because they said the suspect hadn’t made any threats to himself, other people, and hadn’t committed a crime and they weren’t able to get in contact with him, according to the documents.

Anthony Lee Rayfield, 43, died on March 12 following a barricade situation in the Carolina Forest area. His body was found on the second floor of a home following a fire. A cause of death has not been released.

Police responded at 1 p.m. that day to Redleaf Rose Drive in the Clear Pond neighborhood.

A previously-provided heavily-redacted police report said police were initially called for a man threatening to damage his home, his neighbors, law enforcement and himself. Rayfield shot multiple times during the confrontation, destroying police equipment, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Newly obtained reports showed that officers responded earlier that day and heard from a neighbor who said that Rayfield was sending her text messages. One of the texts said “The fuel I have spread around house is enough to take yours too.” The victim told police that she was afraid because of the texts.

The case was referred to an Horry County Magistrate Judge for unlawful communication.

Rayfield got into an argument at the home and then left, according to separate police documents. When he returned home, he appeared intoxicated, threw things and became irate. People in the home then smelled the odor of gas, which they think he poured onto the kitchen floor, according to the documents.

The people in the home left the house because they thought he was going to try to burn it down, according to documents. Officers responded when they called police. Officers tried to call him, but he didn’t answer or come to the door.

Someone who lived in the home said that they saw Rayfield check their Ring camera multiple times while officers were outside. Officers walked around the house twice to try to see inside, and were unsuccessful.

Rayfield was well-known in the area and owned Porkchop’s Tattoo Studio, which had locations in Myrtle Beach and Florence.