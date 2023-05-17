HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed development along Postal Way in Carolina Forest was deferred at the request of the developer.

The proposed development would being nearly 1,200 homes to the area between Highway 501 and Postal Way. The developer would also widen Postal Way to three lanes.

The developer requested to defer the project for up to 90 days so they could make more changes to address residents’ concerns, according to Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato.

“They want an opportunity to go back to their client to see if there’s anything that they can do to expand on the infrastructure to try to make this project more palatable to the community,” DiSabato said. “They’ll figure out very quickly that they either can, or cannot.”

DiSabato said at some point, something is going to end up on the land in that area.

“If we don’t go forward with this particular rezoning, council has zero ability to force them, as developers, to address the infrastructure needs that are going to be needed down the line,” He said.

Last week, many residents told council to put a stop to the proposed project.

“My biggest issue is overcrowding, not only for our schools, but for the area in general,” Regina Glazer said. “Postal Way cannot handle this much traffic. Even with the proposed infrastructure upgrades, it still is not going to be sufficient enough to handle the traffic.”

