CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Tenants from an Horry County Condo Association are expressing their concerns after being informed by the association’s board of directors that they will need to find and fund temporary housing for the next four to six weeks.

Tenants will need to find that housing while the condo buildings undergo repairs.

The president of the Homeowners Association told News13 on behalf of the board that they have no comment other than to say that they have complied with the governing documents of the association.

Four condos on Castle Drive in the Carolina Forest-area will undergo repair projects that will render the buildings temporarily uninhabitable.

A letter was sent out on Feb. 24 informing tenants of the upcoming repairs. One resident, Patricia Jackson, said she has lived there since June and was shocked to receive the letter.

“We received a notice that there was going to be construction done on the buildings, it was going to include the stairways and the walkways,” Jackson said. “We were going to be displaced for four to six weeks, it was going to be at our cost, the HOA would not be helping us with the cost, nor would they be helping us at finding some place.”

Jackson also said the repairs could negatively impact her work life.

“I work full-time from home. I have two part-time jobs in Myrtle Beach,” Jackson said. “I’m trying not to go too far from Myrtle Beach because if I do and I can’t get to my two part-time jobs… what’s going to happen with them?”

Jackson isn’t the only resident struggling with the decision. One couple who lives there told News13’s Claire Purnell that they refuse to move.

“We can’t move. We don’t have that kind of money to just move to a hotel,” Natalia said. “It’s [the] start of the season, prices will go up and it’s too expensive to move somewhere else.”

Both Jackson and Natalia said they still do not know when they will need to be out of their condos and in their temporary situations.

“It makes it horrible for planning. I can’t do anything,” Jackson said. “I can’t try and reserve a room, I can’t look for some place. I can’t do anything. It’s horrible to sit and wait and not be able to plan.”

While the two residents have their own list of concerns, they are also concerned for each other.

“We have neighbors on top, they are also from Ukraine, his wife is very sick,” Natalia said. “She cannot move. She recently like, they took her from [the] emergency room. She is barely walking. I don’t know how they are going to do that. They also don’t have a place to move.”

The annual meeting for members of the Homeowners Association is April 22.

