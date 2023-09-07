CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — A traffic light is set to be installed on Gardner Lacy Road at the entrance of Carolina Forest High School, according to officials.

Horry County Government and Horry County Schools said they heard from parents and educators who described frequent traffic delays and safety concerns about student pickup and drop-off.

The two agencies started working on a project in 2022 to address the safety concerns of entering and exiting the high school. They also wanted a safer flow of traffic along Gardner Lacy Road.

Work for the design plans started in January, officials said. In August, Horry County Schools officially acquired the easements needed for improvements and engineering officials finalized the design plans for the install.

The design includes widening for additional lanes on the school’s access road, officials said. The initial work on the signal will involve utility relocation, which will be followed by road-widening and installation work.

Officials said the project is anticipated to be done by the end of the calendar year.