HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a man was shot in the leg Sunday morning at an apartment in Carolina Forest.

Amy Jo Miller, 46, called 911 after the incident on Whitty Drive and said that she had just shot a man, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.

Horry County police responded at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday to the second floor of an apartment on Whitty Drive after getting a call about a shooting in progress. When officers arrived, they found three people in a hallway and ordered them to “get down on the ground,” a police report said.

Officers then the victim on his back in the middle of the floor. Miller was taken into custody after complying with officers’ requests to come out of the apartment.

During the investigation, a witness told officers that they saw Miller shoot the man. No information was immediately available about the man’s injuries.

In addition to attempted murder, Miller is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. As of Tuesday morning, she was being held on a $15,000 bond at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center., online records showed.

