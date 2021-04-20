Cause of Carolina Forest apartment complex fire ruled as undetermined

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The cause of a March 12 fire at a Carolina Forest apartment complex has been ruled as undetermined.

Investigators believe the fire started on a porch, but are unable to rule out the possibility that it was caused by discarded smoking materials, according to Anthony Casey, the public information officer for Horry County Government.

About 25 people were displaced after the fire, which started at about 2:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Signature Drive. Several units were heavily damaged by fire and water. No one was injured.