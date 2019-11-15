CCMF adds another artist to 2020 line-up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Carolina County Music Festival officials have announced another performer for the 2020 festival.
Chris Janson will perform at the 2020 festival, according to CCMF’s Facebook page.
Last week, News13 reported that John Pardi was added to the 2020 festival’s line-up.
News13 previously reported that Jake Owen would perform at the 2020 festival.
In October, News13 reported that Darius Rucker would join Combs and Church as the third headliner for the 2020 festival.
In September, Eric Church was announced as the festival’s second headlining act.
In July, News13 reported that Luke Combs was named as the first performer for the 2020 festival.
The 2020 CCMF will be held from June 4-7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach. Visit the festival’s website here for more information.
