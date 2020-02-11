CCMF adds Matt Stell to 2020 lineup

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Matt Stell will perform at June’s Carolina County Music Festival in Myrtle Beach, festival officials announced Tuesday morning.
Stell joins previously announced artists including:
- Maddie & Tae
- Joe Diffie
- Riley Green
- Michael Ray
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Chris Janson
- John Pardi
- Jake Owen
- Darius Rucker
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Ashley McBryde
The 2020 CCMF will be held from June 4-7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach. Visit the festival’s website here for more information.
