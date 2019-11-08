CCMF announces new performer for 2020 festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A new performer has been announced for the 2020 Carolina Country Music Festival.

John Pardi will perform at the 2020 festival, CCMF officials announced Friday.

Pardi’s album “Carolina Sunrise” debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top Country Albums, CCMF said. He has also won awards for CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year.

We’re ‘head over boots’ for this guy! His album California Sunrise is Platinum certified and debuted at #1 on… Posted by Carolina Country Music Fest on Friday, November 8, 2019

Last week, News13 reported that Jake Owen would perform at the 2020 festival.

In October, News13 reported that Darius Rucker would join Combs and Church as the third headliner for the 2020 festival.

In September, Eric Church was announced as the festival’s second headlining act.

In July, News13 reported that Luke Combs was named as the first performer for the 2020 festival.

The 2020 CCMF will be held from June 4-7, 2020 in Myrtle Beach. Visit the festival’s website here for more information.

LATEST HEADLINES: