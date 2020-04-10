CCMF makes first new artist announcement since postponing festival due to coronavirus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Carolina Country Music Festival organizers announced a new artist for the festival on Friday, their first since postponing the festival due to the coronavirus.
Kelsea Ballerini will perform at the festival in September, CCMF says in a Facebook post.
On April 1, News13 reported that CCMF would be rescheduled from June until September 17-20 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
