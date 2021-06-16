Coastal Carolina University athletic directors hope compensation law will help South Carolina recruit

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — College student athletes in South Carolina will soon be able to make money off their name, image and likeness, thanks to a new law signed by Governor McMaster.

Coastal Carolina University (CCU) athletic directors said the new law will help the Palmetto State to remain competitive when recruiting college athletes.

The university’s athletics department worked with some local lawmakers in helping to push the bill through the statehouse.

The law is not ‘pay for play.’ Instead, it will allow college student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness with third parties that are not affiliated with their schools.

“You could have endorsements that are connected to particular sponsors, where they’re actually helping sell a product,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at CCU Matt Hogue explained. “It could be an actual job that they want to go have now. Again, it could be something where they leverage their social media channels if they’ve got a lot of followers and obviously we know that can be monetized now. So there’s all sorts of ways they can take advantage.”

Around 19 states have passed similar measures. That’s why CCU administrators say it’s important that South Carolina keeps up.

“We know from talking with our Student Athlete Advisory Council- this is an issue they’re paying close attention to,” Hogue said. “And at the end of the day we have to do what we can to support them and make sure we’re doing right by them and give them resources for all these opportunities. So I think they’ll all be very excited about the next chapter.”

Schools are still awaiting exact NCAA guidance or national legislation that could standardize things. The South Carolina law goes into effect July 2022.