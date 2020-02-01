CCU baseball head coach undergoing cancer testing, school says

Gary Gilmore has won over 1200 games as a college coach.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina has issued a statement about baseball head coach Gary Gilmore’s health.

Gilmore has recently discovered he has a large mass on his liver that doctors believe to possibly be cancerous, the statement said. The finding was a result of preliminary testing.

The statement continued that Gilmore will undergo more testing in the next few days to ‘determine the nature of the problem and the next steps.’

Gimore is entering his 25th season at Coastal Carolina and was named 2016 National Coach of the Year.

Prior to coaching at Coastal, he was head coach at USC Aiken and worked as a scout for the Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians.

He graduated from Coastal in 1980.

