CCU, City of Myrtle Beach want to bring graduate campus to downtown

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University and the City of Myrtle Beach want to bring a graduate campus to downtown Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pederson told News13 the city and CCU are hoping to form a partnership to create a graduate campus in downtown Myrtle Beach.

The partnership would bring CCU’s Graduate School of Education to downtown Myrtle Beach, create a new charter/laboratory school for kindergarten through 8th grades and “explore options for establishing a CCU Myrtle Beach campus,” according to project presentation notes.

The presentation notes say this would involve:

purchasing “the former FPC building by the Chapin Foundation for a charter/laboratory school”

“renovation of Chapin Memorial Library & lease to CCU (or non-profit) for academic uses for $1/year”

“FPC renovations funded by private donations & tax credits (best case) or tax credits & DRC close-out funds (worst case)”

“Parties enter into use agreement for Chapin Park (exclusively available for school use during school hours)

“City makes up to $1,000,000 in related infrastructure improvements”

