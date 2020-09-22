CCU closes search for university president candidate

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University closed its search for a university president candidate, Martha Hunn said Tuesday.

In a special meeting, the board of trustees announced its intent to close the search and for the Compensation Committee to begin contractual negotiations.

“We have had an intense and thorough search for the next president of Coastal Carolina University,” H. Delan Stevens, vice chairman of the board and chair of CCU’s Presidential Search Committee said. “This search culminated in several rounds of vetting. I believe based on these sessions, that one candidate has risen to the top of our deliberations.”

The university said its goal is to finalize the contract “as soon as is practical.”

An announcement will be made at a later time.

