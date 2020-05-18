CCU College of Education achieves accreditation

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Spadoni College of Education at Coastal Carolina University achieved accreditation by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) for meeting rigorous national standards for educator preparation, the university announced Monday.

“This accomplishment validates the fact that the academic integrity of all our programs is very high and our students graduate with the knowledge, skills, and dispositions of the most highly effective educators,” Dead of the college and Vice President for Online Education and Teaching Excellence, Ed Jadallah said.

“The hard work of the faculty and staff of the Spadoni College is evident here,” Provost Dan Ennis said.

CAEP advances excellence in educator preparation through accreditation to ensure quality and supports improvement that strengthens P-12 student learning.

The Spadoni College of Education began offering CCU’s second Ph.D. program, the Ph.D. in education in Spring 2019, the university said.

The Spadoni College received accreditation in 2012 from the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education, which later consolidated with the Teacher Education Accreditation Council to create CAEP.