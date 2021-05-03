CCU expands commencement to 2 ceremonies

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University graduates will have two commencement ceremonies, the university announced Monday.

All graduates can attend a university-wide commencement ceremony on the mornings of May 7 and 8, which will then be followed by college-specific ceremonies in the evening.

Each ceremony will take place at Brooks Stadium, with COVID-19 protocols in place. Ceremonies will also be livestreamed.

The university-wide, morning ceremonies will include remarks from university leaders, academic recognitions, the conferring of degrees en mass and the playing of the alma mater.

The evening, college-specific ceremonies will give students the chance to hear from that college’s leaders. Students will also have their names called and get the chance to walk across the stage to receive their diploma covers.

For more details, visit coastal.edu/commencement/spring.