CCU football stadium renovations almost finished as home opener is 75 days away

(CONWAY, SC WBTW) The Chanticleers home-opener is just 75 days away and renovations at Brooks Stadium are only a few weeks away from completion.

The first of two construction phases began in 2016, the nearly three-year project had to be done in phases so the football team could use the stadium during the season.

About 9,000 seats were added to the stadium, bringing the maximum capacity to nearly 20,000.

The second phase of construction mostly consisted of work on the upper level and adding suites.

CCU’s director of athletics, Matt Houge says the renovated stadium is reflective of the program’s progress.

“With this project and the enormity of us moving up to the FBS level with the competitive level of our football program, the highest in the country, and everything we’ve worked hard on the last three years, it’s probably a different level of satisfaction and fulfillment,” Houge said.

He added, the stadium is good for more than the football team and has already brought events to the area.

“We’ve already seen that be the case with the addition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl that will be played here in the fall of 2020, that was announced by ESPN events last year,” Houge said. “Certainly this opens the door for other types of events that could take place here, maybe concerts and so forth.”