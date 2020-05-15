CCU freezes tuition, housing costs, meal plans for next 2 years

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University voted Friday to freeze tuition, housing costs, and meal plans for all in- and out-of-state students for the 2021-2022 academic year.

“Our board of trustees is fully committed to maintaining stable financial plans that our students and their families can count on,” President David DeCenzo said. “Knowing they can budget for no increases in tuition, housing, or meal plans for the next two years at CCU is essential, now more than ever.”

“We want to ensure that CCU remains an affordable choice and a great value for students,” Board Chairman, William Biggs said. “It is our hope that this commitment to hold steady on these education costs opens their eyes to the great opportunities available to them at Coastal Carolina University.”

Tuition will remain at $5,820 per semester for in-state students and $13,697 per semester for out of state students, the university said. Housing plans have been stable since 2014 when a refinance plan was initiated, and a $75 per semester housing credit implemented for the 2017-2018 academic year will continue for the next two academic years.

The board already voted to freeze these same costs for the 2020-2021 academic year May 8, the university said.